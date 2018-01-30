Oklahoma Man Who Pleaded Guilty To Raping 13-Year-Old Gets Probation

An Oklahoma man will only spend 15 years on probation after pleading guilty to violently raping and sodomizing a 13-year-old girl at a church camp.

Court records show Benjamin Petty negotiated a guilty plea to first-degree rape, sodomy, and rape by instrumentation.

Petty attacked the girl in 2016 at the Falls Creek church camp, where he worked as a cook.

He tied a rope around the girl's wrists, raped her, and physically threatened her.

The Oklahoman reports Murray County Assistant District Attorney David Pyle says part of why he did not insist on prison time is because Petty is legally blind.