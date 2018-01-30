Oklahoma Man Who Pleaded Guilty To Raping 13-Year-Old Gets Proba - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Oklahoma Man Who Pleaded Guilty To Raping 13-Year-Old Gets Probation

Posted: Updated:
SULPHUR, Oklahoma -

An Oklahoma man will only spend 15 years on probation after pleading guilty to violently raping and sodomizing a 13-year-old girl at a church camp.

Court records show Benjamin Petty negotiated a guilty plea to first-degree rape, sodomy, and rape by instrumentation.

Petty attacked the girl in 2016 at the Falls Creek church camp, where he worked as a cook.

Related Story: Teen Allegedly Raped At Oklahoma Church Camp

He tied a rope around the girl's wrists, raped her, and physically threatened her.

The Oklahoman reports Murray County Assistant District Attorney David Pyle says part of why he did not insist on prison time is because Petty is legally blind.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.