Helicopter crashes into California home, killing 3 people

President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowback

President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowback

Why it matters: The report that Trump tried to fire Mueller

Why it matters: The report that Trump tried to fire Mueller

Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York City

Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York City

White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashion

White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashion

The majority of more than $50 million worth of gold bars, coins and dust that has sat at the bottom of the ocean since the ship it was on sunk in 1857 is about to go on public display in California

The majority of more than $50 million worth of gold bars, coins and dust that has sat at the bottom of the ocean since the ship it was on sunk in 1857 is about to go on public display in California

Alex Azar has been sworn in as President Donald Trump's second health secretary

Alex Azar has been sworn in as President Donald Trump's second health secretary

Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown Seattle

Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown Seattle

"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."

"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."

Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'

Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'

Republican Jeff Colyer is preparing to take over as Kansas' next governor, facing a skeptical Legislature deeply divided over a court mandate to increase state spending on public schools.

Republican Jeff Colyer is preparing to take over as Kansas' next governor, facing a skeptical Legislature deeply divided over a court mandate to increase state spending on public schools.

Michigan State University is turning to a hard-nosed former governor and alumnus to right the ship following scathing criticism over its handling of the sex assault scandal.

Michigan State University is turning to a hard-nosed former governor and alumnus to right the ship following scathing criticism over its handling of the sex assault scandal.

Texas death row inmate is asking the federal courts to keep him alive; execution scheduled for Tuesday evening for the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend.

Texas death row inmate is asking the federal courts to keep him alive; execution scheduled for Tuesday evening for the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend.

Authorities say three people are dead after a small helicopter crashed into a home near a Southern California airport.

Authorities say three people are dead after a small helicopter crashed into a home near a Southern California airport.

President Donald Trump has been quiet on Twitter as he prepares for his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

President Donald Trump has been quiet on Twitter as he prepares for his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Massachusetts gambling regulators are holding a special meeting to discuss sexual misconduct allegations against casino magnate Steve Wynn, whose company is building a $2.4 billion casino outside Boston.

Massachusetts gambling regulators are holding a special meeting to discuss sexual misconduct allegations against casino magnate Steve Wynn, whose company is building a $2.4 billion casino outside Boston.

Vietnam has declared a California-based exile group, the Provisional Central Government of Vietnam, a terrorist organization after 15 local members were convicted in a failed bombing of an airport.

Vietnam has declared a California-based exile group, the Provisional Central Government of Vietnam, a terrorist organization after 15 local members were convicted in a failed bombing of an airport.

The Federal Communications Commission says that human error and inadequate safeguards were to blame for a mistakenly sent missile alert and delay in correcting the alert sent to phones.

The Federal Communications Commission says that human error and inadequate safeguards were to blame for a mistakenly sent missile alert and delay in correcting the alert sent to phones.

Hawaii worker who sent false alert had problems but kept job

Hawaii worker who sent false alert had problems but kept job

Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to return to court for another prison sentence, where he's expected to be confronted again by victims.

Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to return to court for another prison sentence, where he's expected to be confronted again by victims.

An adult film star who had previously alleged an extramarital affair with Donald Trump now says the affair never happened.

An adult film star who had previously alleged an extramarital affair with Donald Trump now says the affair never happened.

(KABC-TV via AP). This still frame from video provided by KNBC-TV shows the wreckage of a Robinson R44 helicopter after it crashed into a home in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.

By AMY TAXIN and AMANDA LEE MYERS

Associated Press

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) - A helicopter crashed into a Southern California home shortly after takeoff Tuesday, killing three people and injuring two others, officials said.

The four-seat Robinson R44 went down in a gated community in Newport Beach, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles. Four people were on board the helicopter.

One of the killed or injured people was a bystander on the ground outside the house, authorities said.

The injured were taken to hospitals but there was no immediate word on their condition.

"I was upstairs and all of a sudden the house just shook and I thought, 'Oh my gosh, we're having an earthquake,'" said Marian Michaels, who lives behind the home where the helicopter crashed.

Roger Johnson was doing some woodwork in his garage when he heard the sound of a helicopter and then a tremendous boom across the street.

"I turned to look out of the garage and that's when I see this piece of metal flying through the air and hitting a bush and garage door," Johnson said. "Then I heard someone scream - a real for-real horror scream, like something terrible had happened."

Johnson rushed to the wreckage and several people started to try to pull victims out of the helicopter. That's when Johnson urged them not to move them for fear of further injuring them.

A neighbor who heard the crash told KCAL-TV that he saw the pilot lying injured but alive on the grass and three other people inside the wreckage.

"We tried to pry them out but we didn't want to touch them," said the neighbor, who was not identified by the television station. "We didn't want to take a chance of hurting anybody."

"The three people were all crunched in there together," he said. "One I could see moving an arm."

The helicopter crashed into the house with such force that it was barely recognizable. The crushed metal sat in a heap on the side of the house, its tail rotor sticking out of the roof of a nearby home a 6-foot (1.8-meter) chunk lying down the street in front of yet another house.

Audrey Ellis, who lives next door to the house where the crash happened, was not home at the time but said her neighbors told her they were in the kitchen when the helicopter hit the bedroom of their house.

"It's so scary," Ellis said, adding that her neighbors weren't hurt. "I'm so thankful."

The aircraft had taken off from John Wayne Airport, said Ian Gregor, a spokesman with the Federal Aviation Administration. The airport is about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the crash site. There was no fire.

Messages seeking comment from Revolution Aviation, which is based at the airport and operated the helicopter, were not immediately returned.

The company offers helicopter and airplane classes, the use of aircraft for photography and video production as well as sightseeing flights.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.