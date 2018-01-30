Amid publicity tour, porn star denies affair with Trump

President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowback

Why it matters: The report that Trump tried to fire Mueller

Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York City

White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashion

The majority of more than $50 million worth of gold bars, coins and dust that has sat at the bottom of the ocean since the ship it was on sunk in 1857 is about to go on public display in California

Gold! Treasure lost at sea in 1857 shipwreck goes on display

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is leaving his position ahead of a previously planned retirement this spring

Alex Azar has been sworn in as President Donald Trump's second health secretary

Alex Azar sworn in as secretary of Health and Human Services

Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown Seattle

"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."

Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'

Republican Jeff Colyer is preparing to take over as Kansas' next governor, facing a skeptical Legislature deeply divided over a court mandate to increase state spending on public schools.

Michigan State University is turning to a hard-nosed former governor and alumnus to right the ship following scathing criticism over its handling of the sex assault scandal.

Texas death row inmate is asking the federal courts to keep him alive; execution scheduled for Tuesday evening for the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend.

Authorities say three people are dead after a small helicopter crashed into a home near a Southern California airport.

President Donald Trump has been quiet on Twitter as he prepares for his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Massachusetts gambling regulators are holding a special meeting to discuss sexual misconduct allegations against casino magnate Steve Wynn, whose company is building a $2.4 billion casino outside Boston.

Vietnam has declared a California-based exile group, the Provisional Central Government of Vietnam, a terrorist organization after 15 local members were convicted in a failed bombing of an airport.

The Federal Communications Commission says that human error and inadequate safeguards were to blame for a mistakenly sent missile alert and delay in correcting the alert sent to phones.

Hawaii worker who sent false alert had problems but kept job

Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to return to court for another prison sentence, where he's expected to be confronted again by victims.

Nassar to face another sentence, victims in return to court

An adult film star who had previously alleged an extramarital affair with Donald Trump now says the affair never happened.

By JEFF HORWITZ and JAKE PEARSON

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Adult film star Stormy Daniels, in the midst of a publicity tour fueled by past allegations of a 2006 sexual relationship with a then-married Donald Trump, said in a statement on Tuesday the alleged affair never occurred.

Keith Davidson, a lawyer for Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, confirmed the statement was authentic but didn't offer any further details.

The statement came at a curious time for Clifford, who appeared after the president's State of the Union address on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" In recent weeks she has changed production companies, given a television interview and promoted strip club appearances with a risque play on Trump's "Make America Great Again," campaign slogan.

Michael Cohen, Trump's personal lawyer, has denied there was any affair.

On Kimmel's show, Clifford ducked most of his questions about the alleged affair by either remaining silent or cracking jokes. She addressed, vaguely, the legitimacy of the new statement.

Kimmel began by displaying a copy and comparing her signature on it to other examples. They didn't match, he said, asking if she had signed it.

"I don't know, did I?" she said. "That doesn't look like my signature, does it?"

The ABC host asked if that was an admission that the statement was written and released without her approval, which drew a smile, coy look and a giggle from Clifford.

The rest of the interview went on in the same vein, as Clifford skirted whether she had signed a non-disclosure agreement; if an In Touch magazine interview was accurate - "Not as it is written," she replied - and if the magazine's full transcript of her comments was accurate.

When Kimmel started to read details of her alleged encounters with Trump, Clifford interrupted: "I thought this was a talk show, not a horror movie. Because this is a whole different pay scale."

Clifford's allegation, first made in 2011 and then again a month before the election, went mostly unnoticed until the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that Cohen brokered a $130,000 payment to Clifford to keep her from publicly discussing it.

A week after that report, In Touch magazine printed a 5,000-word interview it conducted with Clifford in 2011 but never published after Cohen threatened the tabloid with a lawsuit, the Associated Press has previously reported.

In that interview, Clifford described a single sexual encounter with Trump in 2006 when he was recently married to his third wife, Melania, as well as a subsequent years-long relationship with the reality TV star. The magazine said it corroborated her account with friends and that she passed a lie detector test.

In her statement Tuesday, Clifford said she wasn't denying the affair because she was paid "hush money," but rather "because it never happened."

Neither Cohen nor Clifford have addressed whether she was paid $130,000, and if so why.

A publicist didn't respond to questions about the statement Tuesday.

Kimmel's show opened with him and Clifford seated in armchairs and watching Trump's State of the Union address.

"Enough of this. Stormy, show me on the puppet what he did to you," Kimmel said to her, holding up a doll dressed in a shirt and briefs and with a mop of Trump-like hair.

Clifford produced a blond female doll with duct tape across its mouth, and gave a small nod as she looked at the camera.

AP Television Writer Lynn Elber in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

