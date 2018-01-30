Porn star who claimed and denied Trump affair fans intrigue

Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown Seattle

"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."

Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'

President Donald Trump has been quiet on Twitter as he prepares for his State of the Union address Tuesday night

President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

Texas death row inmate is asking the federal courts to keep him alive; execution scheduled for Tuesday evening for the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend.

Massachusetts gambling regulators are holding a special meeting to discuss sexual misconduct allegations against casino magnate Steve Wynn, whose company is building a $2.4 billion casino outside Boston.

Officials say three people were killed and two more injured when a helicopter crashed into a home in a suburban Southern California neighborhood.

A grand jury has declined to bring charges against Dallas police officers responsible for the death of a sniper who had killed five officers during a downtown rally.

The director of the nation's top public health agency has resigned because of financial conflicts of interest.

Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to return to court for another prison sentence, where he's expected to be confronted again by victims.

An adult film star who had previously alleged an extramarital affair with Donald Trump now says the affair never happened.

Republican Jeff Colyer is preparing to take over as Kansas' next governor, facing a skeptical Legislature deeply divided over a court mandate to increase state spending on public schools.

Government prosecutors have asked a judge to dismiss an indictment against New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez.

(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File). FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Daniels who had previously alleged an extramarital affair with Donald Trump now says in a statement the aff...

By JEFF HORWITZ and JAKE PEARSON

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A publicist for adult film star Stormy Daniels - who has both claimed and denied a 2006 extramarital affair with Donald Trump - canceled an upcoming appearance for the performer on ABC's morning talk show "The View," the show's spokeswoman said Wednesday, just hours after Daniels demurred when quizzed about her allegations on late night television.

The latest development in Daniels' weeks-long publicity tour follows the release by her lawyer, Keith Davidson, of a signed statement from the day before in which his client, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, denied the affair ever occurred. That statement itself has become a source of intrigue after Clifford appeared to agree with talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who compared her signature on it Tuesday night with other examples and offered that they didn't match.

"That doesn't look like my signature, does it?" Clifford quipped.

Clifford and her tale of what happened 12 years ago with Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in Nevada has become a point of fascination after The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that the president's longtime personal lawyer arranged a $130,000 payment to Clifford in October 2016 to keep her from publicly discussing the alleged sexual encounter during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The lawyer, Michael Cohen, has denied there was an affair. Neither he nor Clifford has addressed whether she was paid $130,000, and, if so, why.

A publicist for Clifford, Gina Rodriguez, didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment on why she canceled Clifford's scheduled appearance Thursday on "The View."

Since news of the six-figure payment broke, Clifford has dominated headlines, given a television interview, changed production companies and promoted strip club appearances with a risque play on Trump's "Make America Great Again," campaign slogan.

On Kimmel's show, Clifford ducked most of his questions about the alleged affair by either remaining silent or cracking jokes.

Rodriguez said in a statement to The Associated Press that Clifford signed the statement denying an affair with Trump in front of her and the lawyer, Davidson.

Clifford's allegation, first made in 2011 by the gossip site The Dirty and then again a month before the election by the website The Smoking Gun, has resurfaced in the news after the Journal revealed Cohen's role brokering the $130,000 payment.

A week after that report, In Touch magazine printed a 5,000-word interview with Clifford it conducted in 2011 but never published after Cohen threatened the tabloid with a lawsuit, the AP has previously reported.

In that interview, Clifford described a single sexual encounter with Trump in 2006 when he was recently married to his third wife, Melania, as well as a subsequent years-long relationship with the reality TV star. The magazine said it corroborated her account with friends and that she passed a lie detector test

