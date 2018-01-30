Vietnam names US-based exile group a terrorist organization

President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowback

Why it matters: The report that Trump tried to fire Mueller

Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York City

White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashion

The majority of more than $50 million worth of gold bars, coins and dust that has sat at the bottom of the ocean since the ship it was on sunk in 1857 is about to go on public display in California

Alex Azar has been sworn in as President Donald Trump's second health secretary

Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown Seattle

"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."

Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'

Republican Jeff Colyer is preparing to take over as Kansas' next governor, facing a skeptical Legislature deeply divided over a court mandate to increase state spending on public schools.

Michigan State University is turning to a hard-nosed former governor and alumnus to right the ship following scathing criticism over its handling of the sex assault scandal.

Texas death row inmate is asking the federal courts to keep him alive; execution scheduled for Tuesday evening for the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend.

Authorities say three people are dead after a small helicopter crashed into a home near a Southern California airport.

President Donald Trump has been quiet on Twitter as he prepares for his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Massachusetts gambling regulators are holding a special meeting to discuss sexual misconduct allegations against casino magnate Steve Wynn, whose company is building a $2.4 billion casino outside Boston.

Vietnam has declared a California-based exile group, the Provisional Central Government of Vietnam, a terrorist organization after 15 local members were convicted in a failed bombing of an airport.

The Federal Communications Commission says that human error and inadequate safeguards were to blame for a mistakenly sent missile alert and delay in correcting the alert sent to phones.

Hawaii worker who sent false alert had problems but kept job

Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to return to court for another prison sentence, where he's expected to be confronted again by victims.

An adult film star who had previously alleged an extramarital affair with Donald Trump now says the affair never happened.

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) - Vietnam declared a California-based exile group a terrorist organization Wednesday a month after 15 local members were convicted in a failed bombing of the country's largest airport.

The attempted attack at the Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City in April caused a scare but no casualties. The communist government linked it to the Provisional Central Government of Vietnam, or PCGV, an exile group established in 1991 and little known locally but tied to the defeated U.S-backed South Vietnamese republic.

A court in Ho Chi Minh City in December convicted the group's local members of terrorism and sentenced them up to 16 years in jail. Police have also issued arrest warrants for a U.S. citizen, Dao Minh Quan, the self-claimed prime minister of PCGV, and Lisa Pham, a senior member of the group, for their alleged roles in the case.

Attempts to reach both by phone in the United States were not successful Tuesday evening.

The Ministry of Public Security said in a statement Wednesday that the group is a terrorist organization and those associated with it including joining, instigating others to join, sponsoring or receiving assistance from the group, attending the group's training courses will constitute terrorist offense and will be dealt with in accordance with law.

Another group, the California-based Vietnam Reform Party or Viet Tan, was declared a terrorist organization in 2016 and was accused of sending arms and planning attacks.

