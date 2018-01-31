Ohio AG 'encouraged' after start of opioid lawsuit talks

President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

A federal judge has ruled that Florida's ban on ex-felons voting is unconstitutional and needs to be ended.

Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles school.

Disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to hear from more victims who say he molested them when third and final sentencing hear resumes.

North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.

A woman accused of deliberately driving off a Hawaii cliff and killing her identical twin sister has been acquitted of murder.

Los Angeles police say middle school shooting that critically injured a boy was accidental; 12-year-old girl booked for negligent discharge of a firearm.

Trump's offer of a "down-the-middle compromise" in immigration repels both Democrats and Republicans, leaving no deal in sight.

Democrats are asking why the Trump administration allowed two Russian spy chiefs, who have been sanctioned in the U.S. and Europe, to meet last week in Washington with American intelligence officials.

An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2017 file photo, Steph Gaspar, a volunteer outreach worker with The Hand Up Project, an addiction and homeless advocacy group, cleans up needles used for drug injection that were found at a homeless enca...

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak, file). FILE - This Jan. 11, 2018 file photo shows judge Dan Polster in his office in Cleveland. Polster has called the opioid addiction epidemic “100 percent man-made” and asserted that other branches of government have “punted” o...

(AP Photo/Patrick Sison). FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen, also known as Percocet, in New York. Cities and counties of all sizes have sued companies that make and distrib...

By MARK GILLISPIE

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) - Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said Wednesday during the start of settlement talks for more than 250 federal lawsuits filed against pharmaceutical companies and distributors over the nation's opioid epidemic that he's encouraged by the judge's understanding of the problem and commitment to achieving a resolution.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland has been assigned to oversee what many plaintiffs hope will be a global settlement with the pharmaceutical industry that would also encompass lawsuits filed in state courts. Comparisons are being made to the 1998 lawsuit settlement against tobacco companies that resulted in an agreement to pay $206 billion to 46 states over a 25-year period.

Six state attorneys general, representatives from numerous states and dozens of attorneys from both sides made presentations and answered Polster's questions in a courtroom closed to the public and the media.

DeWine, a Republican candidate for governor in 2018, had been asked by Polster to speak on behalf of attorneys general in other states that have filed state court lawsuits against the industry.

Polster has called the epidemic "100 percent man-made" and has said other branches of government have "punted" on solving it.

"He's dead serious about getting something resolved," DeWine later told reporters. "I'm very encouraged."

Asked if he heard anything hopeful from the industry's attorneys, DeWine said, "I didn't expect to be encouraged by their side."

Industry attorneys approached outside the courtroom declined to be interviewed.

Communities across the country have been ravaged by an epidemic that involves highly addictive painkillers like OxyContin and Vicodin, their generic equivalents and deadly street drugs like fentanyl and heroin. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said 42,000 people died of opioid overdoses in 2016, a number that's expected to climb even higher once 2017 deaths are tallied later this year.

In addition to DeWine, attorneys general from Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia attended the settlement talks. It wasn't clear how many representatives from other states were in Polster's courtroom.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, a Democrat, said Wednesday that efforts to hold the pharmaceutical industry accountable for the damage they've wrought is a bipartisan effort.

Beshear and DeWine said massive amounts of money are needed to deal with an epidemic that is costing their states billions of dollars a year. They said money is needed to pay for drug treatment and education and to buttress social service and law enforcement agencies serving on the front lines of the epidemic.

Beshear said his hope is to see multinational corporations that have made billions of dollars selling painkillers become part of the solution.

"If you call yourself a health care company, and not simply a for-profit corporation, you should be willing to do that," Beshear said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.