Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown Seattle

"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."

Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'

President Donald Trump has been quiet on Twitter as he prepares for his State of the Union address Tuesday night

President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

Texas death row inmate is asking the federal courts to keep him alive; execution scheduled for Tuesday evening for the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend.

Massachusetts gambling regulators are holding a special meeting to discuss sexual misconduct allegations against casino magnate Steve Wynn, whose company is building a $2.4 billion casino outside Boston.

Officials say three people were killed and two more injured when a helicopter crashed into a home in a suburban Southern California neighborhood.

A grand jury has declined to bring charges against Dallas police officers responsible for the death of a sniper who had killed five officers during a downtown rally.

The director of the nation's top public health agency has resigned because of financial conflicts of interest.

Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to return to court for another prison sentence, where he's expected to be confronted again by victims.

An adult film star who had previously alleged an extramarital affair with Donald Trump now says the affair never happened.

Republican Jeff Colyer is preparing to take over as Kansas' next governor, facing a skeptical Legislature deeply divided over a court mandate to increase state spending on public schools.

Government prosecutors have asked a judge to dismiss an indictment against New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez.

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - The pharmacist convicted in connection with a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak was sentenced to eight years in prison on Wednesday after he tearfully apologized to the victims for the pain and suffering they endured.

The outbreak killed 76 people and nearly 800 people were sickened in what is considered the worst public health crisis in recent U.S. history. The meningitis infection was traced to contaminated steroid injections given mostly to people with back pain.

Glenn Chin sobbed as he struggled through his statement during his sentencing hearing in Boston's federal courthouse and said he has prayed every day for the people who were impacted by the outbreak. He said he understands that many of the victims will never forgive him, but said he will continue to pray that they will "find some sort of peace."

Victims of the outbreak and their family members on Wednesday described the pain and suffering they experienced because of the contaminated drugs at a sentencing hearing Wednesday for a convicted pharmacist.

Prosecutors wanted a 35-year-sentence for Chin, pointing to the devastating impact the outbreak had on families across the country. Chin's lawyers asked for about three years behind bars.

Chin was cleared in October of second-degree murder under federal racketeering law.

Colette Rybinski choked back tears as she described watching her 55-year-old husband deteriorate mentally and physically after being injected with a mold-tainted steroid.

She urged the judge to punish Chin severely, saying he ignored plenty of warning signs that the drugs were unsafe.

Throughout Chin's trial, prosecutors portrayed him as a callous employee who cut corners and ignored warning signs that the pharmacy's production methods were unsafe in order to boost production and profits.

Chin's attorneys argued that he didn't deserve more time behind bars than the pharmacy's co-founder Barry Cadden, who's serving a nine-year sentence for his role in the outbreak.

"Chin has already suffered and continues to suffer significant, emotional psychological and financial consequences for his actions at NECC and will continue to do so for the rest of his life," Chin's attorney, Stephen Weymouth, said in court documents.

Jurors acquitted Cadden of second-degree murder under the federal racketeering law but found him guilty of fraud and conspiracy.

Chin's lawyers argued during the trial that Chin was merely working under Cadden's orders and was unable to stand up to his boss.

Chin had been charged with the deaths of 25 people in Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. He would have faced up to life in prison had he been convicted of the murders.

