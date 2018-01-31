New Kansas governor faces skeptical lawmakers, schools fight

President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowback

Why it matters: The report that Trump tried to fire Mueller

Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York City

White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashion

The majority of more than $50 million worth of gold bars, coins and dust that has sat at the bottom of the ocean since the ship it was on sunk in 1857 is about to go on public display in California

Alex Azar has been sworn in as President Donald Trump's second health secretary

Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown Seattle

"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."

Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'

Republican Jeff Colyer is preparing to take over as Kansas' next governor, facing a skeptical Legislature deeply divided over a court mandate to increase state spending on public schools.

Michigan State University is turning to a hard-nosed former governor and alumnus to right the ship following scathing criticism over its handling of the sex assault scandal.

Texas death row inmate is asking the federal courts to keep him alive; execution scheduled for Tuesday evening for the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend.

Authorities say three people are dead after a small helicopter crashed into a home near a Southern California airport.

President Donald Trump has been quiet on Twitter as he prepares for his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Massachusetts gambling regulators are holding a special meeting to discuss sexual misconduct allegations against casino magnate Steve Wynn, whose company is building a $2.4 billion casino outside Boston.

Vietnam has declared a California-based exile group, the Provisional Central Government of Vietnam, a terrorist organization after 15 local members were convicted in a failed bombing of an airport.

The Federal Communications Commission says that human error and inadequate safeguards were to blame for a mistakenly sent missile alert and delay in correcting the alert sent to phones.

Hawaii worker who sent false alert had problems but kept job

Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to return to court for another prison sentence, where he's expected to be confronted again by victims.

An adult film star who had previously alleged an extramarital affair with Donald Trump now says the affair never happened.

(AP Photo/John Hanna, File). FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, Kansas Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer speaks to reporters outside the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Colyer begins his tenure Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, as Kansas governor replacing Gov. Sam Brow...

By JOHN HANNA

AP Political Writer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Republican Jeff Colyer faces a skeptical GOP-controlled Legislature deeply divided over a court mandate to increase state spending on public schools as he prepares to take over as Kansas' next governor.

Colyer, 57, the state's longest-serving lieutenant governor, was scheduled to be sworn in as governor Wednesday afternoon. He is replacing GOP Gov. Sam Brownback, who is stepping down to become U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

Colyer said before the event that his inaugural speech will focus on broad themes about "what is special about Kansas," rather than policy.

"We'll be short and to the point, which is the way Kansans are," he said.

The biggest task facing Colyer and legislators is responding to a Kansas Supreme Court ruling in October that funding for public schools remains constitutionally inadequate, even with an increase approved last year.

Brownback proposed phasing in an additional $513 million increase over five years, relying only on the annual growth in state revenues to pay for it. The plan angered many Republicans, who viewed it as fiscally reckless.

Colyer promised a more open and approachable administration after Brownback was nominated by President Donald Trump last summer for the ambassador post. But lawmakers are waiting to see whether he breaks with Brownback's policies or modifies the school funding plan.

He remained a loyal No. 2 during seven years as Brownback's lieutenant governor, even as Kansas voters turned on Brownback because of the persistent budget problems that followed aggressive income tax cuts the governor championed in 2012 and 2013. Lawmakers last year rolled back most of the cuts.

Colyer is a Kansas City-area plastic surgeon who does both cosmetic and reconstructive procedures. He's been associated with the International Medical Corps for three decades and has continued during regular medical relief missions as lieutenant governor.

He served two years in the Kansas House and another two years in the state Senate before being elected on Brownback's ticket in 2010. They were re-elected in 2014.

Colyer made three $500,000 loans to Brownback's and his re-election campaign in 2013 and 2014 that were highly unusual for their size and timing, with two paid back within days and the third over 16 months. Federal prosecutors ended a grand jury investigation in 2015 without plans for criminal charges.

___

Follow John Hanna on Twitter at https://twitter.com/apjdhanna .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.