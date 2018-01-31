Another wave of victims confronts disgraced sports doctor

Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown Seattle

"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."

Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'

President Donald Trump has been quiet on Twitter as he prepares for his State of the Union address Tuesday night

President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

Texas death row inmate is asking the federal courts to keep him alive; execution scheduled for Tuesday evening for the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend.

Massachusetts gambling regulators are holding a special meeting to discuss sexual misconduct allegations against casino magnate Steve Wynn, whose company is building a $2.4 billion casino outside Boston.

Officials say three people were killed and two more injured when a helicopter crashed into a home in a suburban Southern California neighborhood.

A grand jury has declined to bring charges against Dallas police officers responsible for the death of a sniper who had killed five officers during a downtown rally.

The director of the nation's top public health agency has resigned because of financial conflicts of interest.

Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to return to court for another prison sentence, where he's expected to be confronted again by victims.

An adult film star who had previously alleged an extramarital affair with Donald Trump now says the affair never happened.

Republican Jeff Colyer is preparing to take over as Kansas' next governor, facing a skeptical Legislature deeply divided over a court mandate to increase state spending on public schools.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). In this Sept, 12, 2015 photo, U.S. gymnast Gabby Douglas trains at the Karolyi Ranch near New Waverly, Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, has ordered a criminal investigation into claims that for...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). In this Sept, 12, 2015 photo, a sign points down the road to the Karolyi Ranch near New Waverly, Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, has ordered a criminal investigation into claims that former do...

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio File). FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2014, file photo, former Michigan Gov. John Engler speaks during a Republican rally in Troy, Mich. A high-ranking Michigan State University official involved in the board of trustees' plan says for...

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar sits during his sentencing hearing in Lansing, Mich. The House has followed up on the sex abuse scandal involving Nassar with the passage of legislation that require...

By DAVID EGGERT

Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) - Another wave of victims confronted disgraced former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar at his third and final sentencing hearing Wednesday, this time about sexual abuse at an elite Michigan club run by an Olympic coach.

The judge presiding over the case said the number of people who allege they were abused by Nassar has climbed to 265. That total includes 150-plus victims who offered statements at a different hearing last week, as well as scores of new ones who are expected to speak over the next few days.

Nassar, who has already been sentenced on federal child-pornography charges and charges that he abused young women and girls while working at Michigan State University, faces another long prison sentence on top of the two he has already received.

"You are most vile, disgusting creature I have ever met," said Katherine Ebert, who was a gymnast from 5 to 18 and started seeing Nassar at 15. "There are black holes in my memory that come back as nightmares or flashbacks, not wanting to believe they're true."

Nassar, once the doctor for the national gymnastics team, sat at a table with his lawyers as accusers rebuked him.

"You took advantage of my innocence and trust," 17-year-old Jessica Thomashow said. "You were my doctor. Why? I ask myself that question all the time. What you did to me was twisted. You manipulated me and my entire family. How dare you."

Judge Janice Cunningham has set aside several days for more than 60 victims who want to confront Nassar or have their statement read in the courtroom in Charlotte, a city outside Lansing.

The event could unfold much the same as last week's proceedings in another county. That hearing ended with Nassar getting to 40 to 175 years in prison, a sentence that judge described as Nassar's "death warrant."

The case on Cunningham's docket in Eaton County centers on Nassar's assaults at Twistars, a Lansing-area gymnastics club that was run by 2012 Olympic coach John Geddert. Nassar admits penetrating three girls with his hands when he was supposed to be treating them for injuries.

Annie Labrie said what Nassar did to her made her "skin crawl," but every adult around her assured her he was the only option, and she hid the abuse from her parents. She said Nassar's pedophilia was not an isolated incident, and gymnastics and gyms like Twistars have a "specific culture" that allows people like him to flourish.

Attorney Mick Grewal said 11 of his clients have signed up, including some who were inspired by the 150-plus young women and girls who appeared in court last week. He called it a "cathartic experience."

"Now they're at a point in their healing process where they want to confront Larry, and they want to show the world that they are survivors and they are strong and they are part of this movement," Grewal said. "It helps them through the healing process."

He said the Nassar cases are extraordinary in the number of victims who have come forward.

"The only case that's out there that's even similar in stature is Penn State, and this is now six times as big as Penn State, maybe seven times," Grewal said, referring to boys who said they were sexually abused by assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky.

The doctor's accusers include Olympic champions Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas and other top gymnasts.

Also Wednesday, former Michigan Gov. John Engler was formally named interim president at Michigan State, following Lou Anna Simon's resignation last week from the school's top post. Engler will head the school as it deals with lawsuits filed by more than 100 abuse victims and investigations by the state attorney general, the NCAA and Congress.

Engler, a Republican who was governor from 1990 through 2002, said he would strive to lead the school without regard to politics.

"I think we start from the standpoint: How do we change things?" he said. "That starts today."

Trustees also named another former governor, Democrat Jim Blanchard, to advise the school on lawsuits and investigations.

Elsewhere, the governing body for American gymnastics announced that every member of its board of directors has resigned.

The resignations at USA Gymnastics come less than a week after the U.S. Olympic Committee urged the board to step down over the widening Nassar allegations. The organization plans to appoint an interim board in February.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.