Coffeyville, Kansas Hostage Standoff Ends With Arrest

Police take a man into custody Tuesday evening following a hostage situation just west of the downtown business district.

Officers say a man had barricaded himself inside a home in the 1000 block of West 9th Street earlier in the afternoon after police were sent to the home to investigate a report of a shooting. They said two women were being held inside as hostages.

Police say several nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Shortly before 8 p.m., police posted on the City of Coffevyille's Facebook page that the man had been taken into custody and the two women were OK.

Police have not yet released the name of the man.