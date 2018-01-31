TFD: Grease Fire Damages Tulsa Apartment

Firefighters say a grease fire damaged a Tulsa apartment Tuesday evening.

The Tulsa Fire Department got the call just before 9:25 p.m. at the Pythian Manor West Apartments in the 1700 block of South Riverside Drive.

Firefighters say the fire damage a wall in an apartment's kitchen area. They say a resident inside at the time was not injured.

The fire department says because fire and smoke alarms did not sound in the apartment building, a City of Tulsa code enforcement officer was called to the complex to investigate.