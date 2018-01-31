Free Flu Shots Offered In Tulsa

The flu has been hitting Oklahoma families hard this year.

Eight mobile Caring Vans are currently traveling the state providing vaccinations at no charge for kids, ages six weeks through 18 years old and who are uninsured.

Wednesday, one of the vans will be at Tulsa Mingo WIC office at 9924 East 21st Street from 1 until 4 p.m.

For more information you can visit the Oklahoma Caring Foundation website.