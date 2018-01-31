Police: Three Men Rob Victim In Tulsa Motel Parking Lot

Police are looking for three men who they say robbed a person in the parking lot of a Tulsa motel Tuesday evening.

Officers said the robbery happened just before 9:45 p.m. at the Holiday Motel in the 3200 block of Charles Page Boulevard.

Police say one of the those three men had a gun and after taking some items from the victim, police say all three men ran off.

No word from police if the victim was injured during that robbery.