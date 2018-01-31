Tulsa House Fire Spreads From Garage To Attic

A Tulsa family's home garage caught on fire early Wednesday and investigators are now trying to figure what caused it.

The Tulsa Fire Department got the call to the home near West 47th Street and South 27th West Avenue at around 3:15 a.m.

Firefighters say the fire started in the garage of the home and spread to the attic, but they were able to get it under control quickly.

Two adults and a child were in the home but they all made it out safely.

Firefighters say they had trouble getting access to one part of the house.

"There was a connected breezeway between the garage and the house but once we got up in there, everything went real smooth and we were able to get the fire out pretty easy," said Tulsa Fire Captain George Surrell.

The Red Cross is working with the family to find them a place to stay.