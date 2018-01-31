State Claims It's Making Great Progress Replacing Deficient Bridges

As the State of Oklahoma faces down another likely budget hole this year, the state's Department of Transportation is bragging how they've still managed to replaced hundreds of bridges.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation tweeted that they've reduced the number of structurally deficient highway bridges from over 1,100 in 2004, to about 250 as of 2016.

DYK that the number of structurally deficient highway bridges in Oklahoma has been reduced from 1,168 in 2004 down to 251 at the end of 2016. @OKDOT is responsible for maintaining 6,800 bridges. #okleg pic.twitter.com/PdiEOmYwZi — OKDOT (@OKDOT) January 30, 2018

They provided a graphic that they say shows they reduce the number of deficient bridges by an average of 76 per year.

With state budget uncertainty, and the possibility of more cuts looming next fiscal year, it's hard to tell if they'll be able to maintain the pace.

And don't forget about federal dollars, which has helped build many projects around the Tulsa metro.

Tuesday, during President Trump's State of the Union, he called on Congress to not only pass a $1.5-trillion infrastructure bill but to also fast-track the approval process and to work with the public and private sectors.

One ODOT project in Tulsa, I-244 at Memorial is scheduled for completion this summer.