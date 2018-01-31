State Claims It's Making Great Progress Replacing Deficient Brid - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

State Claims It's Making Great Progress Replacing Deficient Bridges

Posted: Updated:
ODOT photo ODOT photo
TULSA, Oklahoma -

As the State of Oklahoma faces down another likely budget hole this year, the state's Department of Transportation is bragging how they've still managed to replaced hundreds of bridges.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation tweeted that they've reduced the number of structurally deficient highway bridges from over 1,100 in 2004, to about 250 as of 2016.

They provided a graphic that they say shows they reduce the number of deficient bridges by an average of 76 per year.

With state budget uncertainty, and the possibility of more cuts looming next fiscal year, it's hard to tell if they'll be able to maintain the pace.

And don't forget about federal dollars, which has helped build many projects around the Tulsa metro.

Tuesday, during President Trump's State of the Union, he called on Congress to not only pass a $1.5-trillion infrastructure bill but to also fast-track the approval process and to work with the public and private sectors.

One ODOT project in Tulsa, I-244 at Memorial is scheduled for completion this summer.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.