New Kansas Governor To Be Sworn In Today

By: Associated Press
TOPEKA, Kansas -

Republican Dr. Jeff Colyer is preparing to take over as Kansas' next governor, facing a skeptical Legislature deeply divided over a court mandate to increase state spending on public schools.

Colyer is the state's longest-serving lieutenant governor and was scheduled to be sworn in as governor Wednesday afternoon.

He is replacing Governor Sam Brownback, who's stepping down to become U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

The biggest task facing Colyer and the GOP-controlled Legislature is responding to a Kansas Supreme Court ruling in October that funding for public schools remains constitutionally inadequate.

Brownback proposed phasing in a $513 million increase over five years and relying only on growth in state revenues to pay for it. The plan angered many Republicans, who viewed it as fiscally reckless.

