Oklahoma City school superintendent's resignation accepted

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma City school board has accepted the resignation of Superintendent Aurora Lora.

Board Chair Paula Lewis says the board accepted the resignation Tuesday night and that it is effective Thursday.

Lora submitted her resignation as superintendent of the state's largest district earlier Tuesday, less than a week after complaining on social media about the eight-member board.

The Oklahoman has reported that shortly before midnight Jan. 23 Lora posted on Facebook that "When you have 8 bosses, there is always at least one that wants to make you feel worthless" and with no value.

Lora later apologized and the posts were deleted.

Lewis said Chief of Staff Rebecca Kaye will serve as acting superintendent.

