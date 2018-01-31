Tulsa Fire Cadets Battle Simulated Fire To Build Trust

Tulsa fire cadets are getting hands-on training.

At the Tulsa Fire Training Center, 26 cadets battled a simulated basement fire.

The fire department said it’s very important cadets learn how to work as a team and trust each other.

"Trust is everything. Trust is the glue that binds us together, and teamwork is at the core of that. We're here to build the trust and teamwork amongst them so when they leave here they know what it feels like and what it is supposed to be like,” Captain Derek Dixon said.

The class will graduate April 11th.