White House: 1 Dead In Virginia Train-Truck Collision; No Lawmakers Seriously Hurt

News

White House: 1 Dead In Virginia Train-Truck Collision; No Lawmakers Seriously Hurt

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

A train carrying GOP House members to retreat in West Virginia has hit a truck.

According to the White House, one person was killed in the collision and there is one seriously injured. The White House also said no lawmakers or staff were seriously injured.

The White House released a statement about the accident early Wednesday afternoon: "The President has been fully briefed on the situation in Virginia and is receiving regular updates. There is one confirmed fatality and one serious injury. There are no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff. Senior Administration officials are in regular contact with Amtrak and state and local authorities. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected by this incident."

CBS News

CBS News reports the crash took place near Charlottesville, Virginia. Oklahoma Senator James Lankford quickly tweeted that he is uninjured.

Oklahoma GOP Representative Tom Cole was also on the train and said a person on the truck may have been injured. Emergency workers were on the scene.

A GOP aide speaking on condition of anonymity because the aide was not authorized to speak publicly says no lawmakers were injured.

Cole says he believes the accident occurred near Charlottesville, Virginia.

Other Oklahoma lawmakers said they were not on the train. Representative Markwayne Mullin's communications director said he was not on the train. Senator Jim Inhofe also sent a tweet letting his followers know he was not on the train.

Rep. John Faso, a New York Republican, who was on the train that crashed, said he was able to see the truck that hit the train, and that he was told that injuries were expected from people in the truck, not train.

“There was (what) looks like a tractor trailer carrying trash that was hit by the train,” Faso, who said he was in the third car of the train, told CNN.

“I think everyone on the train is OK,” Faso said. “I don’t know that for sure, it’s a long train. But most of the concern is for the people outside.”

That source said members “hit the deck.”

Republican members of Congress were on their way for a retreat at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia starting Wednesday and ending Friday. Vice President Mike Pence, who was not on the train, is scheduled to speak to members later Wednesday and President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the event tomorrow.

The train left from Union Station in Washington earlier Wednesday.

