Kellyville Fire Department Running Low On Resources

As grass fires continue to burn across much of Creek County, Kellyville firefighters are running low on resources.

In a post on the Kellyville Fire Department/Women’s Auxiliary Facebook page, they wrote:

“Due to the recent and ongoing fires we have been having, our Fire Dept. is running low on water, Gatorade and backpack snacks.”

They ask anyone will and able to donate to go to the fire department and someone will be there until 2 p.m.

Firefighters worked through the night to put out two fires in the Kellyville area – one near the turnpike burned about 150 acres, and another near West 191st Street South burned about 600 acres.

Firefighters were able to contain the one near the turnpike.

A helicopter was used to drop water on the second fire. Wednesday, a Creek County commissioner said that fire is now “pretty contained.”

Creek County commissioners issued a 14-day burn ban effective Wednesday, January 31, 2018.