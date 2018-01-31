US prosecutors won't retry Menendez on corruption charges

Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown Seattle

"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."

Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'

President Donald Trump has been quiet on Twitter as he prepares for his State of the Union address Tuesday night

President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

Texas death row inmate is asking the federal courts to keep him alive; execution scheduled for Tuesday evening for the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend.

Massachusetts gambling regulators are holding a special meeting to discuss sexual misconduct allegations against casino magnate Steve Wynn, whose company is building a $2.4 billion casino outside Boston.

Officials say three people were killed and two more injured when a helicopter crashed into a home in a suburban Southern California neighborhood.

A grand jury has declined to bring charges against Dallas police officers responsible for the death of a sniper who had killed five officers during a downtown rally.

The director of the nation's top public health agency has resigned because of financial conflicts of interest.

Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to return to court for another prison sentence, where he's expected to be confronted again by victims.

An adult film star who had previously alleged an extramarital affair with Donald Trump now says the affair never happened.

Republican Jeff Colyer is preparing to take over as Kansas' next governor, facing a skeptical Legislature deeply divided over a court mandate to increase state spending on public schools.

Government prosecutors have asked a judge to dismiss an indictment against New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez.

By DAVID PORTER

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Federal prosecutors decided Wednesday not to retry Sen. Bob Menendez on corruption charges that ended in a hung jury last fall, lifting the legal cloud hanging over the New Jersey Democrat as he gears up for re-election this year to the closely divided Senate.

The move brings to an end a more than five-year investigation that began with never-substantiated allegations about consorting with prostitutes and eventually resulted in a bribery indictment.

Menendez, 64, was charged with trading his political influence for gifts and campaign donations from wealthy Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen, 63. Both denied the allegations, and their 11-week trial ended in November with the jury hopeleslly deadlocked.

"From the very beginning, I never wavered in my innocence and my belief that justice would prevail," Menendez said in a statement. "I am grateful that the Department of Justice has taken the time to re-evaluate its case and come to the appropriate conclusion."

Prosecutors abandoned the case after a judge last week threw out the bribery charges related to Melgen's campaign donations. Eleven charges remained before Wednesday's decision, including bribery, fraud and conspiracy.

The investigation dated to late 2012 after a story appeared on a conservative website claiming Menendez and Melgen consorted with prostitutes at Melgen's home in the Dominican Republic. Three women later recanted and said they were paid to make the false claims.

The probe widened to examine the relationship between the two men, who have known each other for more than 20 years.

The two men were indicted in 2015, charged with operating a scheme in which Menendez allegedly used his political clout in exchange for trips on Melgen's private jet to his Dominican Republic resort, a Paris vacation and other inducements.

Prosecutors said Menendez, in return, pressured government officials on Melgen's behalf over an $8.9 million Medicare billing dispute and a stalled contract to provide port screening equipment in the Dominican Republic, and also helped obtain U.S. visas for the 63-year-old doctor's girlfriends.

The senator's attorneys contended Melgen's gifts were tokens of friendship, not bribes, and argued that Menendez's meetings with executive branch officials were focused on broader policy issues than just Melgen's business interests.

Jurors later told reporters as many as 10 members of the panel were in favor of acquittal on all counts, leading many to speculate the government wouldn't pursue a retrial.

In throwing out the bribery counts involving the campaign contributions, U.S. District Judge William Walls said the government failed to show there was an explicit quid pro quo, or "this-for-that" agreement, connecting the donations and Menendez's actions.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.