Firefighters Battle 150-Acre Grassfire In Mayes County

Six fire agencies are fighting a 150-acre grassfire near Spavinaw in Mayes County, said Mayes County Deputy Emergency Management Director Mike Dunham.

Chouteau, Pryor, Adair, Spavinaw and U.S. Forestry Services are among those fighting the fire.

The Forestry Services arrived on scene with bulldozers to help contain the fire line, Dunham said.

There’ve been no evacuations or threatened residences.

There are some homes nearby but Dunham said the fire hasn’t come close to cause any immediate dangers.

They do have the extra departments there just in case the fire breaks and approaches a residence.