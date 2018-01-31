Convicted Felon Jailed After Coffeyville Standoff, Kidnapping

Coffeyville Police identified the man who was arrested Tuesday night, January 30 following a standoff with police. Kent Antwon "Bud" Johnson is accused of assault and kidnapping complaints among other crimes.

Officers said they initially went to a home in the 1000 block of West 9th Street around 2:30 p.m. after a shots fired call. A man inside the house answered the door and told police he had been held hostage and there was a gunman and two female hostages still inside, authorities said.

CPD set up a barricades around the house, evacuated nearby homes and notified schools in the area. Police said several schools were put on lockdown.

A woman was able to escape from Johnson around 5:40 p.m., according to Police Chief Kwin Bromley.

1/31/2018 Related Story: Coffeyville, Kansas Hostage Standoff Ends With Arrest

“This was a tense situation for several hours,” he said in a news release.

Police said hostage negotiators spoke to the man who surrendered at 7:30 p.m. The second hostage was released, and officers recovered a semi-automatic weapon and ammunition, the news release states.

Johnson was booked on three complaints of aggravated assault, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of battery, one count of felony obstruction, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of aggravated intimidation of a witness.