Groups Clean Up Area Along 91st And Riverside

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Several different agencies and volunteers are working to clean up a protected eagle nesting area and provide help for Tulsa's homeless at 91st and Riverside. 

Volunteers cleaned up the area back behind a fence at 91st and Riverside.

Tulsa Police arrested 10 people Wednesday at the site because it is illegal to camp in a city park.

Volunteers cleared away the tents and debris in the woods. 

Game Warden Carlos Gomez said while eagles do tend to hang out in the area, there is no active nest here right now.

He said the eagles could build a nest here if they wanted to.

Rev. Steve Whitaker with the John 3:16 Mission said of the roughly 30 homeless people who were living in the area Wednesday, he expects to be able to help about five of them. 

"Some people, sadly, seem to enjoy the lifestyle. So sometimes they have to be urged along," Whitaker said. 

Several bikes were also found in the area. 

Tonight at 5 p.m., Amy Slanchik will have the story on what will happen to them after volunteers took them out of the woods. 

