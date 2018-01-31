Elderly Woman Held Against Will In Wagoner County Burglary

Mug shots of Zackery McCune (left) and De'Shaun Pondester (right). [Wagoner County Sheriff's Office]

An elderly woman was held against her will as two people robbed Wagoner County home.

According to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Department, two men burglarized a home in the 73700 block of South 250 Road on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.

They said the men held the woman against her will as they searched the house.

Deputies said the suspects took several items from the house.

The woman was not hurt.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy responding to the home saw a vehicle driving erratically, pulled over the vehicle and found the stolen items.

Zackery McCune, De’Shaun Pondexter and a juvenile were arrested on complaints of first-degree burglary and kidnapping.

The sheriff’s office said the juvenile is expected to be charged as an adult.