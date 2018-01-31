ACLU seeks new review of Oklahoma domestic violence case

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The ACLU of Oklahoma wants a judge to review the case of a woman sentenced to 30 years in prison for failing to stop her boyfriend from abusing their children.

The organization filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Oklahoma County alleging the sentence received by 33-year-old Tondalao Hall was unjust. A similar lawsuit in Pottawatomie County was dismissed in December.

Hall was sentenced in 2006 after pleading guilty to failing to protect two of her children. Her boyfriend, Robert Braxton Jr., pleaded guilty to child abuse and was released on probation with credit for two years he served in jail awaiting disposition of the case.

ACLU Legal Director Brady Henderson says the lawsuit could pave the way for people who are jailed for the actions of their abuser to seek freedom.

