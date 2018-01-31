TPS Superintendent Address Concerns At Edison Prep.

Tulsa Public Schools' superintendent sent a letter to Edison Preparatory families after hearing concerns from teachers and parents.

In the letter, Dr. Deborah Gist says she met with the Edison PTSA leadership team and is working closely with Principal Speer and others to move forward to find solutions.

Some of the issues brought up include “low teacher morale, concerns with student behavior, the need for continued academic rigor, and the negative impact of state funding cuts.”

In the letter, Gist addressed several topics, including the magnet program, student behavior, teacher turnover and state funding cuts.

The letter comes after several incidents at Edison, including a video showing a teacher throwing a desk, and after more than 20 teachers called out sick, causing a shortage of substitute teachers to cover classes.

Gist said she always looks forward to hearing feedback from parents and hopes they can all find a way to move forward together that is positive and productive.

You can read Gist’s full letter below: