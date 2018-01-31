TSA Making Changes For Electronics At Checkpoints

Changes are coming to the security checkpoint at Tulsa International Airport.

Starting next week, the Transportation Security Administration will require travelers to place all electronics larger than a cell phone in bins for X-Ray screening.

That means all passengers in standard screening lanes will be asked to remove devices like e-readers and tablets from carry-on bags at the checkpoint.

"It gives our officers a better look at what could possibly be inside of those items," said Carrie Harmon with TSA.

The changes do not apply to TSA pre-check lanes.