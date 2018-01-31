Man Arrested In Connection To Bomb Threat At Canadian Co. Courth - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man Arrested In Connection To Bomb Threat At Canadian Co. Courthouse

Posted: Updated:
By Briauna Brown, News9.com
Connect
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrested 27-year-old Brian Thomas Doro at his home in Oklahoma City. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrested 27-year-old Brian Thomas Doro at his home in Oklahoma City.
CANADIAN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect behind a bomb threat at the courthouse has been arrested Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrested 27-year-old Brian Thomas Doro at his home in Oklahoma City.

Doro is accused of calling the county’s administrative office and telling the receptionist that if all the inmates in the county jail weren’t released within a 10-hour period, he would blow up the building.

Read Related Story: ‘All Clear’ Given After Canadian Co. Courthouse Evacuated For Bomb Threat

Doro told investigators he made the call because his girlfriend had court regarding the custody of her children, and he couldn’t afford an attorney for the civil case. He thought the bomb threat would buy her some time.

“Doro was selfish in making this type of threat to instill fear and panic in Canadian County. Because he thought he was being a good boyfriend in making this threat. Because of his actions, he now faces a lengthy prison sentence,” said Chris West.

Doro was booked into the Canadian County Jail on one count of Making a Threat Explosive Means. His bond is set at $50,000. If convicted he could face three to ten years in prison.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.