Man Arrested In Connection To Bomb Threat At Canadian Co. Courthouse

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrested 27-year-old Brian Thomas Doro at his home in Oklahoma City.

The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect behind a bomb threat at the courthouse has been arrested Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrested 27-year-old Brian Thomas Doro at his home in Oklahoma City.

Doro is accused of calling the county’s administrative office and telling the receptionist that if all the inmates in the county jail weren’t released within a 10-hour period, he would blow up the building.

Read Related Story: ‘All Clear’ Given After Canadian Co. Courthouse Evacuated For Bomb Threat

Doro told investigators he made the call because his girlfriend had court regarding the custody of her children, and he couldn’t afford an attorney for the civil case. He thought the bomb threat would buy her some time.

“Doro was selfish in making this type of threat to instill fear and panic in Canadian County. Because he thought he was being a good boyfriend in making this threat. Because of his actions, he now faces a lengthy prison sentence,” said Chris West.

Doro was booked into the Canadian County Jail on one count of Making a Threat Explosive Means. His bond is set at $50,000. If convicted he could face three to ten years in prison.