Tulsa Doctor Accused Of Overprescribing Opioids

"He doesn't care about his patients’ well-being,” said Natasha Marrs, the daughter of one of Doctor Christopher Moses’s patients. “He cared about the money that came through those doors."

Marrs says her father died from a painkiller overdose after getting prescriptions from Dr. Moses.

Monday, News On 6 informed you the DEA served a federal search warrant at the doctor's South Tulsa office.

Since Monday, at least a half a dozen people have said they are concerned because they had a loved one die from a painkiller overdose and say they were prescribed by Dr. Moses.

Marrs and her sister Ashley say their father, Russell Stephenson Sr., died from a drug overdose in 2006 after becoming addicted to painkillers following a back injury.

They say their mother repeatedly called Dr. Moses to try to stop him from providing more pills.

"She was trying to stress, my husband has become an addict and it's ruining our family,” said Marrs. “Multiple times she called."

Her sister, Ashley Tillman, added, "We flushed pills all the time, and all the bottles were from Dr. Moses."

They say their dad was a great man until he his addiction turned their lives into a nightmare. Then, when Natasha was 18, she found her father dead on the living room couch.

"I walked over there and he was cold,” Marrs recalled. “He had to be there for a while."

Linda Miller says her son Eric died from a prescription overdose on August 23rd of 2013 just two days after his third appointment with Dr. Moses.

She says her son told her Dr. Moses never asked for a medical history or records.

"Eric, where did you get this doctor? Out of the phone book,” said Miller.

Dr. Moses’s attorney says Moses doesn't accept new patients without a doctor's referral and medical records and that his patient list showed no Eric Miller.

The state board of osteopathic medicine says Moses has had no disciplinary action and his license is in good standing.

The office is back open, and News On 6 reached out to Dr. Moses at his office but he had no comment at this time.