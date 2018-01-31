Task Force Coming Up With Ideas To Improve Tulsa Road Projects

A Tulsa streets task force has some ideas on how to speed up repairs and reduce driver aggravation during road projects.

Tulsa mayor G.T. Bynum appointed a panel of contractors, citizens and business interests to come up with ideas.

They determined utility work is often a major slowdown on road projects and the City could do a better job communicating with everyone involved in the work.

"We certainly need more competition with contractors coming into Tulsa and bidding on jobs, and there's ways to attract contractors to make sure that can happen,” said Gary Ridley with the Tulsa Streets Task Force.

The streets task force will give their recommendations to Bynum to decide what to put into action.