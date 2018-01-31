Tulsa Air & Space Museum Extends William Pogue Exhibit - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Air and Space Museum is extending an exhibit about William Pogue, one of Oklahoma's own and one of America's spaceflight pioneers.

Kevin Meeks with the Tulsa Air and Space Museum is responsible for, perhaps, the largest exhibit of personal items from Astronaut William Pogue, one of Oklahoma's space heroes.

“We knew we had a few things, but I didn't know how extensive our collection was until we went digging,” said Meeks.

Pogue became an astronaut in 1966. Before that, he was a fighter pilot, a test pilot and a member of the Air Force Thunderbirds.

As an Astronaut, he was part of the Apollo program but never went to the moon.

“He was also assigned to be on Apollo 19,” said Meeks. “He would have gone to the moon, but then, NASA canceled 18, 19 and 20. So then, he was reassigned to Skylab."

It was Skylab where Pogue made his mark.

He was pilot of Skylab 4, the final manned mission to the orbital workshop. At 84 days, it was the longest manned mission ever to that date.

President Nixon welcomed them home.

“’We welcome you home, and we salute you and all your predecessors who have launched us on this great adventure,’” signed Richard Nixon,” Meeks recalled.

There are plans for growth at the museum, but until then, the temporary exhibit will provide the only opportunity to learn about an Oklahoman who participated in one of the most exciting times in recent American history.

Pogue’s exhibit at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum runs through February 10.

