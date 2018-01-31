Family Sues After Man Dies In Muskogee County Jail

The family of a man who died in the Muskogee County jail is filing a civil lawsuit.

Marvin Rowell's family is suing jailers, supervisors, and the Muskogee County Commissioners.

Muskogee County Sheriff Charles Pearson said Rowell was very intoxicated when he was arrested last January.

He said Rowell fell while being moved to a restraint chair at the booking facility, hit his head, and died.

The jailers were never charged with any crime for Rowell's death.

News On 6 reached out to the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office, but they declined to comment.