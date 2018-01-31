Elderly Woman Says She Was Held Against Will In Wagoner Co. Burglary

An elderly woman in Wagoner County says she was held against her will as her home was burglarized.

The 85-year-old woman has lived in the area for more than 50 years, and she's thanking the Sheriff's Office for their quick work in catching the people she says held her against her will.

It was a tense few minutes for 85-year-old Pat Jones Tuesday night, who lives just a few minutes outside Wagoner city limits.

"I heard this crashing thing coming through the door,” said Jones. “I thought, “’What in the world is that.’”

She says around 10:30 p.m., people broke into her home and held her against her will.

"This all black clothes on grabbed me and put his hand over my face, and I said, ‘Oh, don't hurt me, please. Don't hurt me. Don't hurt my little dogs,’ because he had a shovel.”

Jones says while one person stayed with her another ransacked her bedrooms. She says they took her purse along with other items and then left. She reached for the phone and called 911.

"There were some binoculars,” she said. “They took all the bracelets, and I had some Pandora bracelets that were a lot of things that I loved on there.”

Deputies raced towards the scene. Sheriff Chris Elliot says one of them saw a vehicle driving erratically and pulled it over.

Within minutes four suspects were in handcuffs.

"The units realized very quickly that some of the victim’s property was inside this car that was stopped,” said Elliot.

Deputies arrested four people: Zachery McCune, Daijun Pondexter and two minors. Sheriff Elliott credits the quick work by his deputies and dispatchers.

"We were able to solve this crime very quickly without anybody getting injured,” he said.

All four were charged with first-degree burglary and kidnapping and more charges are expected.