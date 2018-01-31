Tulsa Thieves Raid Neighborhood, Steal Truck - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

Tulsa Thieves Raid Neighborhood, Steal Truck

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Thieves raid a Tulsa neighborhood, taking off with whatever they can find, even driving away with a man's pickup.

The truck belonged to Mike McBryar. It was the vehicle he used it to get back and forth from work. 

But early Wednesday morning, he woke up to see guys backing it out of his driveway and the whole thing was caught on camera

Surveillance video shows the moment a couple of guys got into Mike McBryar's truck. 
             
Mike sais they broke into his work truck, got the keys to his personal truck out of his coat that was inside, and took off. 

"I hope you enjoy it,” said McBryar. 

That's the message he has for the person behind the wheel. Mike broke down into tears explaining what his truck means to him.     

"It was paid for. That's the way I got around and got back and forth to work," he said.  

Wednesday, he had to drive his company truck to work after the guys pulled up to his home on the 4000 block of south 134th East Avenue around 2 a.m. 
    
An app linked to his cell phone by his surveillance camera went off alerting him to what was happening. 

That's when he jumped out of bed and went running after the guys, yelling all the way down the street. 

"Hey, what are you doing? Get back here. And by that time he had already rounded the corner and I was running right after him. I ran out of my shoes,” Mcbryar said.  

He said in the 4 years since he moved in, he's had other things taken, which is why he put up the security camera.

“Right after we moved here my mother-in-law’s car got broken into and they took her insulin kit," McBryar said. 

He said by a group of people also in an older black Toyota Camry like the one used Wednesday morning.
    
Now he's fed, up hoping police will finally catch up with them.

“I'd like to have it back," he said. 

And it's not just Mike. At least two other people had their cars broken into as well.

Last month, a couple's Chihuahua was stolen from their yard for the second time. 

And someone else had money and a gun stolen, all on the same street. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.