Tulsa Thieves Raid Neighborhood, Steal Truck

Thieves raid a Tulsa neighborhood, taking off with whatever they can find, even driving away with a man's pickup.

The truck belonged to Mike McBryar. It was the vehicle he used it to get back and forth from work.

But early Wednesday morning, he woke up to see guys backing it out of his driveway and the whole thing was caught on camera

Surveillance video shows the moment a couple of guys got into Mike McBryar's truck.



Mike sais they broke into his work truck, got the keys to his personal truck out of his coat that was inside, and took off.

"I hope you enjoy it,” said McBryar.

That's the message he has for the person behind the wheel. Mike broke down into tears explaining what his truck means to him.

"It was paid for. That's the way I got around and got back and forth to work," he said.

Wednesday, he had to drive his company truck to work after the guys pulled up to his home on the 4000 block of south 134th East Avenue around 2 a.m.



An app linked to his cell phone by his surveillance camera went off alerting him to what was happening.

That's when he jumped out of bed and went running after the guys, yelling all the way down the street.

"Hey, what are you doing? Get back here. And by that time he had already rounded the corner and I was running right after him. I ran out of my shoes,” Mcbryar said.

He said in the 4 years since he moved in, he's had other things taken, which is why he put up the security camera.

“Right after we moved here my mother-in-law’s car got broken into and they took her insulin kit," McBryar said.

He said by a group of people also in an older black Toyota Camry like the one used Wednesday morning.



Now he's fed, up hoping police will finally catch up with them.

“I'd like to have it back," he said.

And it's not just Mike. At least two other people had their cars broken into as well.

Last month, a couple's Chihuahua was stolen from their yard for the second time.

And someone else had money and a gun stolen, all on the same street.