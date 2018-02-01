Pelosi: Tax overhaul has cast a 'dark cloud' over Washington - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Pelosi: Tax overhaul has cast a 'dark cloud' over Washington

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018, file photo, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., gestures as she speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. On the heels of President Donald Trump's S... (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018, file photo, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., gestures as she speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. On the heels of President Donald Trump's S...

BOSTON (AP) - House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says the Republican-approved tax overhaul has cast a "dark cloud" over Washington and threatens future budget negotiations.

Pelosi appeared in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Thursday at an event organized by opponents of the new tax law.

The California Democrat predicted the tax cuts could add up to $2 trillion to the federal deficit and prompt Republicans to take aim at domestic programs including Medicare and Social Security.

She said after the event that she still hoped another federal government shutdown could be avoided.

Trump lauded the tax overhaul during his State of the Union address Tuesday night, saying it would offer "tremendous relief" to middle class families and small businesses.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.