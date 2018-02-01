Pelosi: Tax overhaul has cast a 'dark cloud' over Washington

President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

Trump to call for 'new American moment' in national address

Trump to call for 'new American moment' in national address

President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutiny

AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutiny

AP FACT CHECK: Trump's claims in his State of Union address

AP FACT CHECK: Trump's claims in his State of Union address

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

Rose McGowan to Harvey Weinstein: There was no consent

Rose McGowan to Harvey Weinstein: There was no consent

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is expected to target the recently approved federal tax overhaul during a town hall-style meeting in Massachusetts.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is expected to target the recently approved federal tax overhaul during a town hall-style meeting in Massachusetts.

A 91-year-old Native Hawaiian heiress considered by many to be the last Hawaiian princess is fighting her former lawyer over control of her $215 million fortune.

A 91-year-old Native Hawaiian heiress considered by many to be the last Hawaiian princess is fighting her former lawyer over control of her $215 million fortune.

'Last Hawaiian princess' battles for control of her millions

'Last Hawaiian princess' battles for control of her millions

South Korean adoptees who grew up across the globe now head back to their birth country for the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

South Korean adoptees who grew up across the globe now head back to their birth country for the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

A group that monitors extremism in the U.S. says white supremacists are bringing their messages to college campuses in a surging number of cases.

A group that monitors extremism in the U.S. says white supremacists are bringing their messages to college campuses in a surging number of cases.

New Hampshire's highest court will begin hearing the case of three women who are challenging a city ordinance that barred them from going topless at a beach.

New Hampshire's highest court will begin hearing the case of three women who are challenging a city ordinance that barred them from going topless at a beach.

The top career U.S. diplomat is stepping down, dealing a blow to the State Department as the Trump administration confronts numerous international challenges.

The top career U.S. diplomat is stepping down, dealing a blow to the State Department as the Trump administration confronts numerous international challenges.

Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles school.

Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles school.

Republican members of Congress with medical experience put their skills to work after a train carrying dozens of them crashed into a garbage truck in rural Virginia, killing one person in the truck and injuring others.

Republican members of Congress with medical experience put their skills to work after a train carrying dozens of them crashed into a garbage truck in rural Virginia, killing one person in the truck and injuring...

Drivers say safety arms at crash site seemed to malfunction

Drivers say safety arms at crash site seemed to malfunction

Police department in Lansing, Michigan, area to publicly apologize about missing an opportunity to pursue criminal charges against Larry Nassar in 2004.

Police department in Lansing, Michigan, area to publicly apologize about missing an opportunity to pursue criminal charges against Larry Nassar in 2004.

Nassar victim who complained in 2004 gets apology from cops

Nassar victim who complained in 2004 gets apology from cops

Democrats are asking why the Trump administration allowed two Russian spy chiefs, who have been sanctioned in the U.S. and Europe, to meet last week in Washington with American intelligence officials.

Democrats are asking why the Trump administration allowed two Russian spy chiefs, who have been sanctioned in the U.S. and Europe, to meet last week in Washington with American intelligence officials.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018, file photo, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., gestures as she speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. On the heels of President Donald Trump's S...

BOSTON (AP) - House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says the Republican-approved tax overhaul has cast a "dark cloud" over Washington and threatens future budget negotiations.

Pelosi appeared in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Thursday at an event organized by opponents of the new tax law.

The California Democrat predicted the tax cuts could add up to $2 trillion to the federal deficit and prompt Republicans to take aim at domestic programs including Medicare and Social Security.

She said after the event that she still hoped another federal government shutdown could be avoided.

Trump lauded the tax overhaul during his State of the Union address Tuesday night, saying it would offer "tremendous relief" to middle class families and small businesses.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.