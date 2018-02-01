Wisconsin girl to be sentenced for Slender Man stabbing

Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown Seattle

"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."

Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'

President Donald Trump has been quiet on Twitter as he prepares for his State of the Union address Tuesday night

President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.

One of two Wisconsin girls who tried to kill a classmate to win favor with fictional horror character Slender Man is being sentenced for her role in the attack.

Republican Jeff Colyer is preparing to take over as Kansas' next governor, facing a skeptical Legislature deeply divided over a court mandate to increase state spending on public schools.

Republican members of Congress with medical experience put their skills to work after a train carrying dozens of them crashed into a garbage truck in rural Virginia, killing one person in the truck and injuring others.

Police department in Lansing, Michigan, area to publicly apologize about missing an opportunity to pursue criminal charges against Larry Nassar in 2004.

South Korean adoptees who grew up across the globe now head back to their birth country for the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

Federal immigration authorities have formalized a policy to send deportation agents to federal, state and local courthouses to make arrests.

Republican lawmakers and aides say a train carrying them to a policy retreat in West Virginia has struck a truck.

NN California's water managers are carrying out their mid-winter snowpack survey as the winter's dry spell persists.

By IVAN MORENO

Associated Press

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - One of two Wisconsin girls who tried to kill a classmate with a knife to appease fictional horror character Slender Man is expected to find out Thursday how long she'll spend in a mental institution for the attack.

Prosecutors want 15-year-old Morgan Geyser to spend the maximum 40 years in a mental hospital for stabbing Payton Leutner in suburban Milwaukee in 2014. But Geyser's attorneys will make their own case for what they believe is best for Geyser during a daylong hearing in Waukesha County Circuit Court.

The hearing will include victim impact statements and doctors who have evaluated Geyser. She pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide in October in a deal with prosecutors to avoid prison.

Geyser and Anissa Weier lured Leutner into the woods in a park and repeatedly stabbed her with a kitchen knife. Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times while Weier urged her on, according to investigators. Leutner was left for dead but she crawled out of the woods and got help from a passing bicyclist. She and her attackers were all 12 at the time.

Weier was sentenced to 25 years in a mental hospital in December. She had pleaded guilty in August to being a party to attempted second-degree intentional homicide, but she claimed she wasn't responsible for her actions because she was mentally ill. In September, a jury agreed.

Geyser's attorneys have argued in court documents that she suffers from schizophrenia and psychotic spectrum disorder, making her prone to delusions and paranoid beliefs.

A psychiatrist hired by her attorneys previously testified that Geyser believed she could communicate telepathically with Slender Man and could see and hear other fictional characters, including unicorns and characters from the Harry Potter and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series. She also believed she had "Vulcan mind control."

Slender Man started with an online post in 2009, as a mysterious specter whose image people edit into everyday scenes of children at play. He is typically depicted as a spidery figure in a black suit with a featureless white face.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.