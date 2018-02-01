Armed Man Robs Tulsa Truck Stop Store - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Armed Man Robs Tulsa Truck Stop Store

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police continue to look for an armed man Wednesday afternoon who robbed a Tulsa truck stop store clerk.

They say it happened at the Flying J truck stop near I-244 and 129th East Avenue at about 5 p.m.

Officers say the heavy set man walked into the store, carrying a bag and went up to the counter.  They said he opened the bag, showed the clerk a handgun and demanded cash.

After getting money, police say the man walked out of the store, got into a blue or black Chevy pickup and drove off.  

Police say nobody inside the store at the time was injured.

