Armed Man Robs Tulsa Truck Stop Store

Police continue to look for an armed man Wednesday afternoon who robbed a Tulsa truck stop store clerk.

They say it happened at the Flying J truck stop near I-244 and 129th East Avenue at about 5 p.m.

Officers say the heavy set man walked into the store, carrying a bag and went up to the counter. They said he opened the bag, showed the clerk a handgun and demanded cash.

After getting money, police say the man walked out of the store, got into a blue or black Chevy pickup and drove off.

Police say nobody inside the store at the time was injured.