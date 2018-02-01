Tulsa Non-Profit Recovery Center Given Big Donation

A Tulsa non-profit addiction recovery program will get a facility upgrade thanks to a big donation from a local company.

Wednesday, Bama Companies gave $700,000 to 12 And 12 Recovery Center.

12 And 12 is where people struggling with addiction can get clean. The non-profit will use this money to turn its facility into a state of the art recovery center.

The money helped the organization reach $5-million of their $8-million goal.