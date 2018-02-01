Woman Rams Tulsa Deputy's SUV - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Woman Rams Tulsa Deputy's SUV

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa County jail photo of Amanda Jensby Tulsa County jail photo of Amanda Jensby
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrested a Tulsa woman on a DUI complaint after she crashed her car early Thursday into the rear of a Tulsa County deputy's patrol SUV.

The crash happened at 1:15 a.m. in the 8100 block of Riverside Drive.

Deputies tell News On 6, they had just stopped another driver when 27-year-old Amanda Jensby's car hit the deputy's SUV, which was parked on the side of the road.

Neither the deputy or Jensby was injured in the crash. 

Police say the Amanda Jensby was booked into the Tulsa County jail.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.