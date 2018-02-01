Woman Rams Tulsa Deputy's SUV

Police arrested a Tulsa woman on a DUI complaint after she crashed her car early Thursday into the rear of a Tulsa County deputy's patrol SUV.

The crash happened at 1:15 a.m. in the 8100 block of Riverside Drive.

Deputies tell News On 6, they had just stopped another driver when 27-year-old Amanda Jensby's car hit the deputy's SUV, which was parked on the side of the road.

Neither the deputy or Jensby was injured in the crash.

Police say the Amanda Jensby was booked into the Tulsa County jail.