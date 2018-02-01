Police: Forged Checks, Counterfeit Money Found In Tulsa Traffic - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police: Forged Checks, Counterfeit Money Found In Tulsa Traffic Stop

Tulsa County jail photo of James Vaughn Tulsa County jail photo of James Vaughn
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man is in jail after police say they found counterfeit money, forged checks and Oklahoma driver's license information on a laptop in the man's car.

According to a police report, 41-year-old James Vaughn's car was stopped this week for a traffic violation.

Officers say a record check showed Vaughn was wanted for two felony warrants, so he was taken into custody.

Police said during an inventory of Vaughn's car, officers called for a detective after finding counterfeit $20 bills, forged checks and a laptop inside the vehicle. The laptop had several Oklahoma driver's licenses with Vaughn's picture and birth date on them, police said.

James Vaughn was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including being of possession of forged instruments and having false ID information. The outstanding warrants were for failure to appear in court in connection to drug-related convictions in 2017.

