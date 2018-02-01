Fire Damages Apartment On 10th Floor Of Tulsa's LaFortune Tower

Tulsa firefighters say two people at an apartment complex at 17th and Southwest Boulevard requested treatment for smoke inhalation after an early Thursday morning high rise fire.

Firefighters got the call at about 4:30 a.m. to LaFortune Tower apartments for a fire on the 10th floor.

They say everyone in the building was evacuated to a recreation room nearby while they fought that fire. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to just the one apartment and said a man living there got out, but refused treatment.

Residents told News On 6, that they say lots of smoke coming from that apartment,

Firefighters say the resident doesn't have a place to stay now, so they’re working with Red Cross to help him.

Firefighters say the 11 story apartment building is equipped with a sprinkler system and that the alarm system worked.

Fire officials say those two residents who requested medical aid were treated at the scene by paramedics and released.