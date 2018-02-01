Tow Truck Convoy To Honor Tulsa Worker Killed On Highway

Oklahoma tow truck operators will honor one their own Thursday after 43-year-old Jonathan Taylor was struck and killed last week on the job in Rogers County.

Taylor's funeral is this afternoon at the New Beginnings Baptist Church in Bixby. Taylor, who lived in Broken Arrow, worked for Allied Towing of Tulsa.

1/26/2018 Related Story: Towing Company Releases Statement Regarding Highway Death Of Employee

A convoy of tow trucks from Oklahoma City will travel up the Turner Turnpike heading to Taylor's funeral. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it will provide an escort.

Troopers say those tow trucks will meet up with even more operators in Tulsa who will then caravan to the church for Jonathan Taylor's funeral.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Taylor was helping with a disabled semi when another semi hit and killed him on Friday, January 26th, along the Will Rogers Turnpike.

There is a GoFundMe account set for Taylor's family. He is survived by a wife and three children.