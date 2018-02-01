CIA defends meeting with Russian spy officials

President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

A federal judge has ruled that Florida's ban on ex-felons voting is unconstitutional and needs to be ended.

Disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to hear from more victims who say he molested them when third and final sentencing hear resumes.

North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.

A woman accused of deliberately driving off a Hawaii cliff and killing her identical twin sister has been acquitted of murder.

Trump's offer of a "down-the-middle compromise" in immigration repels both Democrats and Republicans, leaving no deal in sight.

Democrats are asking why the Trump administration allowed two Russian spy chiefs, who have been sanctioned in the U.S. and Europe, to meet last week in Washington with American intelligence officials.

An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.

By DEB RIECHMANN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - CIA Director Mike Pompeo said Thursday there was nothing "untoward" about his meeting with top Russian spy chiefs, saying that even though Moscow remains an adversary, ignoring chances to cooperate on security issues would endanger American lives.

Pompeo sent a letter on Thursday to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who had raised questions about the meeting. Schumer said it was suspicious because it came just days before the Trump administration decided not to issue new sanctions at this time against Russian politicians and oligarchs over Russian interference in the election.

Pompeo told Schumer that U.S. intelligence officials meet periodically with their Russian counterparts to discuss various topics, including counterterrorism, aviation security and preventing foreign fighters from returning to both nations.

Pompeo did not identify the Russians he met with in Washington last week, but two U.S. officials identified them as Sergei Naryshkin, head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, and Alexander Bortnikov, who directs the top KGB successor agency known as the Federal Security Service. The officials were not authorized to disclose the information and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The two Russian intelligence officials were sanctioned in 2014 in response to Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine - Naryshkin by the U.S. and Bortnikov by the European Union.

Schumer said sanctions against Naryshkin impose severe financial penalties and prohibit his entry into the U.S. without a waiver.

In his letter, Pompeo said the meetings with the Russians were not without discord.

"When those meetings take place, you and the American people should rest assured that we cover very difficult subjects in which American and Russian interests do not align," Pompeo wrote.

"Neither side is bashful about raising concerns relating to our intelligence relationships and the interests of our respective nations. We vigorously defend America in these encounters and pull no punches - we never will."

The CIA said any interactions with foreign intelligence officials would have been conducted in accordance with U.S. law and in consultation with appropriate departments and agencies.

Government agencies at times need to secure waivers to get certain individuals into the country, according to a U.S. official, who agreed to discuss the process only on condition of anonymity. The official said law enforcement agencies, for instance, might need a waiver to allow a witness in an arms trafficking case to travel to the United States. Other U.S. agencies might need to speak with officials from an enemy nation.

Still, Schumer wants to know why the visit was allowed, who approved it, which other Russian officials were in the delegation and whether they also are under sanctions. Schumer wrote his own letter on Thursday to National Intelligence Director Dan Coats, calling on him to disclose what was discussed at the meetings and whether the Russians also met with Trump administration officials at the White House, State or Defense departments or the National Security Council.

"Did the U.S. officials who met with Mr. Naryshkin raise Russia's interference in the 2016 elections? If not, why was this not raised? If raised, what was his response?" Schumer asked.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.