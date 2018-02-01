Jury Hears Jail Calls Between Stanley Majors, Late Husband

The prosecution has rested on the fourth day of the Stanley Majors trial. Majors is accused of murdering Khalid Jabara.

On Thursday, prosecutors played jail calls between Stanley Majors and his late husband, Stephen Schmauss.

The first few calls were calm, and Majors sounded coherent as he talked to his husband. In the third phone call, which took place November 2015, prior to Majors shooting and killing Jabara, Majors insisted Schmauss report Jabara to the police for violating a protective order and scratching his car. The phone call was full of profanity.

"Stop defending him, OK? He's not your lover, OK?" Majors could be heard saying on the phone call.

Majors' attorneys have said he was extremely jealous of Jabara's relationship with Schmauss, but it's never been made clear if their relationship was anything more than friends.

"If it's the last thing I do, you're going to get that *********** arrested...Khalid Jabara, I'm going to **** him up if it's the last thing I do... I mean business," Majors said on the call.

"If they declare you insane..." Schmauss replied.

"They're not going to declare me insane," Majors said to Schmauss on the call.

Majors' attorneys claim he was dealing with untreated schizophrenia at the time of the murder. They said Majors had delusions the Jabara family was out to get him because he's gay.

"Khalid would never do that to me. Do you not get that we were very close?" Schmauss said to Majors.

Schmauss compared his relationship with Jabara to a "father/son" relationship in the same phone call. Majors then said he had a list of 23 things Jabara had done to him.

We heard Schmauss' deposition earlier in the week along with 911 calls from both parents on the day Khalid Jabara was murdered.

Tulsa police officers testified Wednesday saying they were familiar with Majors' feud with the Jabara family, and they described Majors as aggressive and paranoid.

The medical examiner also took the stand to confirm that Jabara was killed by a gunshot wound to the lower left back hip in August 2016.

It should be noted that inmates are aware that their phone calls are recorded and can be used in court.