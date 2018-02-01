OK Flu-Related Deaths Jumps To 92; More Than 2,500 Hospitalizati - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OK Flu-Related Deaths Jumps To 92; More Than 2,500 Hospitalizations

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

The number of flu-related deaths in Oklahoma has jumped again, this time to 92, according to the State Department of Health. 

The current flu season began on September 1, 2017. More than 2,500 hospitalizations have been reported since flu season began.

Oklahoma is one of several states reporting widespread influenza activity, with children being especially hit hard.

Influenza is a highly contagious respiratory illness caused by a virus which is spread by infected people coughing, sneezing or touching a surface handled by others.

Its impact can be severe in some cases, especially among seniors, young children, pregnant women and people with underlying medical conditions, according to the CDC.

The CDC states the best way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated. Although some news sources have reported this year's vaccine is only expected to be 10 percent effect, CDC experts say that is incorrect for the U.S.

"The 10 percent vaccine effectiveness (VE) figure reported in the news is an Australian interim estimate of the vaccine’s benefit against one flu virus (the H3N2 virus) that circulated in Australia during its most recent flu season," the website states.

The CDC said they believe in the U.S., a better indicator is the vaccine's effectiveness last year. That was 39 percent overall.

The Tulsa Health Department is still giving flu shots to anyone six months and older on a walk-in basis Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:

  • James O. Goodwin Health Center | 5051 S. 129 E. Ave., Tulsa, OK
  • Central Regional Health Center | 315 S. Utica, Tulsa, OK
  • North Regional Health and Wellness Center | 5635 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tulsa OK

