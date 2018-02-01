Police say officer fatally shoots man in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Latest on the fatal shooting of a man by police in Oklahoma City (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Oklahoma City police say they have little information yet about a second person who was found dead following the fatal shooting of a man by an officer on the city's southeast side.

Capt. Bo Mathews says the second body was found by officers investigating the Thursday morning shooting of 56-year-old William Young by Officer Brandon McDonald.

Mathews says officers had to wait for a search warrant before searching the home and property.

Mathews says McDonald was responding to a call of unknown trouble shortly before 3 a.m. Young shot at him from the door of the home.

Mathews says McDonald returned fire, killing Young and is now on paid leave pending an investigation into the shooting.

9:55 a.m.

6:25 a.m.

