Former BA Rehab Nurse Accused Of Rape Pleads Guilty

A former nurse at a Broken Arrow rehab facility accused of rape pled guilty Thursday.

Wesley Harrison pled guilty to rape, sexual battery and and five counts of second-degree rape. A judge sentenced him to 15 years.

Harrison worked at Forest Hills Care and Rehab Center but was fired after several women accused Harrison of rape.

Kelly Brasfield’s mother was at the rehab center between December 2015 and January 2016 and was the first woman to accuse Harrison of rape.

News On 6 also spoke with two women who said they had run-ins with Harrison on New Year’s Eve 2015.

One woman told us Harrison went into her room to give her medication and she immediately knew something was wrong. She said she went into a daze and when she woke up he was “hovering over me.”

The woman said she woke up unsure if it was a dream, and that she had a hickey on her breast.

The other woman said that same New Year’s Eve, Harrison grabbed her out of bed and kissed her. She said a couple of days later he brought her medications, even though he worked in a different wing, and, after that, began rubbing on her.

The women called the police and a total of four women at Forrest Hills in Broken Arrow came forward. They fired Harrison and police arrested him.

Forest Hills said the facility thoroughly vetted Harrison with background checks before hiring him.