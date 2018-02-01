Former BA Rehab Nurse Accused Of Rape Pleads Guilty - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Former BA Rehab Nurse Accused Of Rape Pleads Guilty

Posted: Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

A former nurse at a Broken Arrow rehab facility accused of rape pled guilty Thursday.

Wesley Harrison pled guilty to rape, sexual battery and and five counts of second-degree rape. A judge sentenced him to 15 years.

Harrison worked at Forest Hills Care and Rehab Center but was fired after several women accused Harrison of rape.

Kelly Brasfield’s mother was at the rehab center between December 2015 and January 2016 and was the first woman to accuse Harrison of rape.

4/17/2017 Related Story: Daughter Wants Stronger Screening After Mother Accuses Caretaker Of Rape

News On 6 also spoke with two women who said they had run-ins with Harrison on New Year’s Eve 2015.

One woman told us Harrison went into her room to give her medication and she immediately knew something was wrong. She said she went into a daze and when she woke up he was “hovering over me.”

5/1/2017 Related Story: BA Sexual Assault Victims Share Their Stories To Help Others

The woman said she woke up unsure if it was a dream, and that she had a hickey on her breast.

The other woman said that same New Year’s Eve, Harrison grabbed her out of bed and kissed her. She said a couple of days later he brought her medications, even though he worked in a different wing, and, after that, began rubbing on her.

The women called the police and a total of four women at Forrest Hills in Broken Arrow came forward. They fired Harrison and police arrested him.

Forest Hills said the facility thoroughly vetted Harrison with background checks before hiring him.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.