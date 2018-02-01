Lamb tops in fundraising for 2018 Oklahoma governor's race

By The Associated Press



OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The latest campaign finance reports show Republican Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb has raised more than $3.1 million to lead all of the GOP candidates for Oklahoma governor in fundraising totals. But a Tulsa businessman and political newcomer actually amassed the most in the final quarter of 2017.

Contribution reports released Thursday show Kevin Stitt of Tulsa raised nearly $300,000 from individuals and then loaned his campaign an equal amount for a total of $627,000 for the quarter. He has raised a total of $2.2 million for his campaign so far.

Lamb raised about $400,000 in the quarter, while Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett raised about $333,000.

Cornett has raised a total of $1.1 million for his campaign so far, about the same amount as Tulsa attorney Gary Richardson.

