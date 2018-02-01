Newark officially regains schools control after 22 years

President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

South Korean adoptees who grew up across the globe now head back to their birth country for the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

South Korean adoptees who grew up across the globe now head back to their birth country for the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

New Hampshire's highest court will begin hearing the case of three women who are challenging a city ordinance that barred them from going topless at a beach.

New Hampshire's highest court will begin hearing the case of three women who are challenging a city ordinance that barred them from going topless at a beach.

Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles school.

Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles school.

Republican members of Congress with medical experience put their skills to work after a train carrying dozens of them crashed into a garbage truck in rural Virginia, killing one person in the truck and injuring others.

Republican members of Congress with medical experience put their skills to work after a train carrying dozens of them crashed into a garbage truck in rural Virginia, killing one person in the truck and injuring...

Police department in Lansing, Michigan, area to publicly apologize about missing an opportunity to pursue criminal charges against Larry Nassar in 2004.

Police department in Lansing, Michigan, area to publicly apologize about missing an opportunity to pursue criminal charges against Larry Nassar in 2004.

Democrats are asking why the Trump administration allowed two Russian spy chiefs, who have been sanctioned in the U.S. and Europe, to meet last week in Washington with American intelligence officials.

Democrats are asking why the Trump administration allowed two Russian spy chiefs, who have been sanctioned in the U.S. and Europe, to meet last week in Washington with American intelligence officials.

Study shows some polar bears in the Arctic are shedding pounds when they should be beefing up; scientists blame climate change for dwindling ice.

Study shows some polar bears in the Arctic are shedding pounds when they should be beefing up; scientists blame climate change for dwindling ice.

Trump's offer of a "down-the-middle compromise" in immigration repels both Democrats and Republicans, leaving no deal in sight.

Trump's offer of a "down-the-middle compromise" in immigration repels both Democrats and Republicans, leaving no deal in sight.

A group that monitors extremism in the U.S. says white supremacists are bringing their messages to college campuses in a surging number of cases.

A group that monitors extremism in the U.S. says white supremacists are bringing their messages to college campuses in a surging number of cases.

The top career U.S. diplomat is stepping down, dealing a blow to the State Department as the Trump administration confronts numerous international challenges.

The top career U.S. diplomat is stepping down, dealing a blow to the State Department as the Trump administration confronts numerous international challenges.

By DAVID PORTER

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Twenty-two years after a state takeover, Newark officially regained control of its schools Thursday, a milestone hailed by local officials as the beginning of a new era for the state's largest city.

Mayor Ras Baraka, a former school principal and son of late poet and activist Amiri Baraka, pushed hard for local control since his election in 2014, but also recognized the efforts of students who organized marches and protests over the years.

"We thank them for their efforts, for their valor, for their risks," he said at a news conference at Science Park High School. "They felt their school system should be moving in a direction they agreed with.

"We are not giving the keys back," he added.

New Jersey became the first state in the country to approve the takeover of local school districts in the late 1980s, and eventually took control of school districts in Jersey City, Paterson and Camden in addition to Newark.

Jersey City, the first to be taken over in 1989, was approved to regain local control last year, and the state's control of Paterson is expected to end this year. Camden, which the state took over in 2013, remains under state control.

The takeover of Newark's schools in 1995 was prompted by years of financial mismanagement, academic underperformance and crumbling infrastructure. The district currently serves about 35,000 schoolchildren.

A 2002 study by Rutgers-Newark's Institute on Education Law and Policy criticized the state takeovers, calling them "ill-conceived and poorly executed," and said there was "no clear understanding about what the state's focus should be, or how and when they should be returned to local control."

The state's board of education voted in September to return local control to Newark, citing the district's improved performance. State-appointed schools superintendent Christopher Cerf was officially replaced by an interim superintendent Thursday until Newark's school board chooses a full-time replacement.

Newark is among 20 cities that remain in the running to be the home of Amazon's second headquarters and the estimated 50,000 jobs it could bring.

"We need to make sure we have people ready for those jobs," Baraka told students Thursday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.